WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor community is dealing with two deaths, each a year apart at the same location.

“I’ve never heard of it happening,” Kathryn Schwartztrauber said. “And I hope that I never hear about it happening again.”

Saturday, friends and family met to remember the life of Billy Thompson on Eastman Park Drive. Thompson died April 2, 2021, in a motorcycle accident.

Shortly after a balloon release to honor Thompson on Saturday night, Schwartztrauber says a driver came up and clipped four of the people in the group.

Among them: Jessica Evans. The 39-year-old died at the scene.

Windsor Police say the 23-year-old driver eventually stopped and is cooperating. She has not been cited. Authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol.

Funeral services for Evans are pending.

Family and friends are working with the Biker Down Colorado organization to help with funeral costs.

“Pay attention to your surroundings,” Schwartztrauber said.