DENVER (KDVR) — Jennifer Moore, 31, was identified by the Office of the Medical Examiner on Friday with her cause of death reported as a homicide from a gunshot wound.

Denver police investigated her death on Tuesday night in the 2800 block of South Locust Street, where officers found her in a vehicle. Wednesday morning officers ruled her death a homicide.

DPD continues to investigate the incident. If anyone has information, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867.