Woman, dog rescued after falling through the ice at Kittredge Pond in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Monday night, Boulder first responders rescued a woman from the ice at Kittredge Pond on the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

At 8:52 p.m., Boulder Fire-Rescue, American Medical Response of Boulder and the CU Police Department responded to a woman and her dog who had fallen through the ice and were unable to get out.

A trained ice-rescuer in an ice rescue suit was able to get to the woman who was 25 feet from the shore. BFR first responders were then able to pull the woman and the rescuer to shore using rope and then the rescuer made a second trip out to save the dog.

According to the City of Boulder, the woman was out of the water in less than 10 minutes.

The woman and dog were in stable condition and transported to Boulder Community Health and Boulder Humane Society for further evaluation.

BFR says this situation is an important reminder that it is never safe to go out onto the ice to rescue an animal or person. They urge everyone to call 911 which will get BFR to respond with a fully trained water rescue team.