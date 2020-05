DENVER (KDVR) — A woman has died from her injuries after being stabbed on the 800 block of South Oneida Street on Saturday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD officers responded to a stabbing around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and has succumbed to those injuries.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 720.913.STOP (7867).