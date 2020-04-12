Woman dies after being found stabbed at north Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman and man were found stabbed inside an apartment at Amber Apartments in north Aurora approximately 10:08 p.m. on April 11. Both parties were transported to the hospital where the female later died.

Aurora Police Department responded to an unknown problem call late Saturday evening to discover the two parties stabbed in a 5th floor apartment. The male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The APD believe it is an isolated incident and poses no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Agent Warren Miller with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303.739.6117.