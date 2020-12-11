Woman dies after avoiding medical treatment due to fear of getting COVID-19

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Sieglinde Manning said her 72-year-old mother died not from COVID-19, but because she feared getting the coronavirus.

The 54-year-old resident of Superior, Colorado said her mom hadn’t left the home the two shared in 9 months because she was terrified of contracting COVID.

Gudrun Manning, who went by the nickname “GG” for “Grandma Goody,” developed a urinary tract infection in mid-October.

Sieglinde said she recognized her mother’s symptoms and said in the past, similar infections had been successfully treated with an antibiotic. But this time, her mother was adamant she didn’t want to see a doctor or go to a hospital.

“I was too worried about her being upset with me, so I said, ‘OK, we’ll wait another day, we’ll wait another day.’ Another day was too late,” said Manning.

On Nov. 4, Sieglinde Manning rushed her mother to a nearby hospital in Louisville when her heart rate dropped to 42 beats per minute. But by then, hospital staff told her the 72-year-old’s kidneys had begun shutting down. Two days later, she died from sepsis.

Manning is convinced her mother would still be alive if she had taken her to the hospital two weeks sooner, when her mom first complained of symptoms.

“She’d be sitting over there yelling at me about one thing or another but she’d be alive. She really would be — there’s no doubt in my mind.”

The Centers for Disease Control reports four in 10 U.S. adults have reported avoiding medical care because of concerns related to COVID.

In the 10 weeks following the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC reported emergency room visits dropped 23% for heart attacks, 20% with uncontrollable high sugar levels.

“The message is, if people have an urgent medical concern, they still need to get medical care. We can avoid needless deaths,” said Dr. Lisa Miller, a professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health.

The number of deaths in Colorado has jumped dramatically in 2020.

Statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show from March 1 (when COVID deaths began) to Nov. 30, there have been 33,905 deaths compared to 29,690 in 2019.

That’s a 14% increase compared to the same 9 months in 2019.

Most of the excess deaths were due to COVID-19, about 9% of the 14% increase, but the other 5% were deaths due to non-COVID causes though many still likely related to COVID-19 because of delayed medical care.

“We know there are some indirect deaths that are not directly due to COVID but indirectly due to COVID because people have waited and not sought that medical care,” said Miller.

In addition, the number of excess deaths will probably be more than 14% in 2020, according to CDPHE, because there’s a two-month lag in reporting all deaths, which means the state tally for deaths in October and November is likely to grow.

“She just wasn’t my mom, she was best friend,” said Manning. She blames herself for not being able to convince her mom hospital staff are now better prepared than ever to minimize the spread of COVID in a health care setting.

“If I would’ve put my foot down, yes, she would’ve glared at me, she would’ve been pissed but she’d be alive. Put your foot down, go against their wishes because you will lose them if they don’t get treatment that they need,” said Manning.

Miller said people reluctant to see a doctor during COVID may want to try telehealth and if a doctor can’t help through a computer visit, the doctor may at least have more success convincing the patient to come in-person than a family member would.

The CDC website is clear: no one should delay medical care because they fear contracting COVID in a health care setting.