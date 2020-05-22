Woman chased through park while assisting homeless; says more needs to be done to help them

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman trying to help the homeless was chased and nearly attacked in Adams County.

The incident occurred near West 72nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard on Sunday.

Robin Hannon says she is now asking for more compassion for those experiencing homelessness.

Hannon regularly brings people living in homeless camps food, water and supplies like socks.

“They are our brothers and sisters,” she said.

Most are grateful and happy to see her, but on Sunday, one man became angry and chased Hannon for 10 minutes. He left when police arrived.

“He was going to take me down and beat me up!” Hannon said.

Hannon says she tried reasoning with the man but he seemed to be in a daze.

Hannon was not injured but says she wants more to be done to help those who are struggling.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to county officials. They said they provide hygiene kits, have increased trash removal near parks and approved $1.5 million in funding for trail safety.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has a specially trained deputy to respond to homeless emergencies. The office tells FOX31, “We do not look at making homelessness a crime and criminalizing the homeless population. When contact is made, the homeless person is cleared for warrants and dealt with in the same manner as any other citizen. If a summons is warranted, one is written and or a verbal warning is given.”

CDOT will clear areas under highways that attract encampments. Hannon says these efforts combined with available resources will make a difference.

“I would like for them to find a way to reintegrate into society so they can be happy,” she said.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says if you see an encampment that poses a safety risk or if you see someone who needs help, contact the nonemergency dispatch line and a deputy will respond: 303-288-1535.