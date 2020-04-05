Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Lakewood Police Department, two male suspects carjacked a woman at knifepoint at the 7-11 on 1110 S. Pierce St. early Sunday, April 5. Officers responded at approximately 6:50 a.m., no one was injured in the incident.

One of the suspects drove off in her car while the other possibly left on a motorcycle. There is no other description of the suspects at this time.

The stolen vehicle is a green 2005 Honda Element with Colorado license plate BOM140. If the vehicle is located, LPD asks to call 911 immediately but do not approach.

