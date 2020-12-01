Woman arrested after leading police on car chase in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was arrested Saturday in Fort Collins after leading police on a car chase and eventually crashing into three vehicles, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Victoria Angelina Salas, 31, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later booked into the Larimer County jail. She faces charges, including vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and has a Weld County warrant for failure to comply possession of contraband.

On Nov. 28, a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy followed a known stolen Hyundai Elantra into the Hickory Village mobile home park in the 400 block of Hickory Street in Fort Collins. The same vehicle had eluded deputies earlier this month when they attempted to stop it.

At approximately 1:57 p.m., the stolen vehicle stopped on its own before the deputy could initiate a traffic stop. The deputy ordered the driver to turn off the vehicle, but she did not comply and sped away eastbound on Hickory Street. The deputy pursued the stolen vehicle eastbound on Hickory Street and then northbound on North College Avenue.

Speeds during the vehicle pursuit reached 65 mph.

At approximately 1:59 p.m., the Hyundai ran the red light at North College Avenue and Willox Lane and struck a Mazda passenger vehicle traveling westbound on Willox Avenue. The suspect vehicle then spun and struck two other vehicles traveling southbound on College Avenue.

The 26-year-old female driver of the Mazda was transported to a local hospital and treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.