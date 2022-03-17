NORTH PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Officials at Colorado Parks and Wildlife have confirmed reports of another wolf depredation incident killing Coloradan livestock in North Park in Jackson County.

According to Steamboat Radio News, CPW officers responded on Tuesday afternoon to reports of an attack on a domestic-bred cow in North Park. Upon arriving, they observed wolf tracks and injuries to the animal consistent with wolf depredation.

A veterinarian with CPW examined the cow’s injuries and decided that euthanization was the appropriate measure to take.

Travis Duncan, a representative of CPW, told Steamboat Radio News that this attack was not the result of the reintroduction program, but rather the result of migratory patterns from state-crossing wolves.

WARNING: The photos below contain graphic images.

Wolf kill North Park from Bob Souza (2)

Wolf Attack from Don Gittleson via Steamboat Radio-004

Wolf Pictures North Park from Bob Souza (1)

Wolves Gittleson Ranch camera-002

Wolf Pictures North Park from Bob Souza (3)

Wolves Gittleson Game Cam Jan2022-001

Separate from this incident, six elk were discovered in the same region appearing to have died as the result of another wolf attack. However, CPW officials have said this likely did not happen on the same day and they have not yet confirmed this as another instance of wolf depredation.

“They are teaching their pups how to kill,” Adam Van Welkenberg, the president of the North Park Stockgrowers Association, told Steamboat Radio News. “Not only elk and deer, but cattle as well.”

When asked what was being done for the farmer that owned the killed cow, Duncan said that the wolf depredation reimbursement process is the next step CPW plans to initiate. This will include reimbursement for the farmer, which he clarified would not come from the funding acquired through the selling of fishing and hunting licenses.

Additionally, Duncan told Steamboat Radio News that CPW will give the farmer suggestions on how to minimize the likelihood of this happening again to and on his property. This could be achieved by adopting efforts like the implementation of electric fencing, proper carcass-removing practices and other preventative measures proven to limit wolf interactions.

This comes just months after the first reported wolf kill in 70 years was recorded in Walden. Shortly after that incident, back-to-back wolf attacks occurred on the same ranch as the first kill, owned by Don Gittleson, which left two more cows dead on his property.

In response to this, CPW gave Gittleson six wild burros from Utah to combat the presence of the wolves. This is not a procedure they will be repeating for every rancher who falls victim to this type of incident, but wildlife officials hope this experiment will produce evidence supporting the theory that burros living amongst herds can limit these types of kills.