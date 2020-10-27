Wolf Creek Ski area becomes first to open in Colorado for 20-21 season

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Wolf Creek Ski area announced on Tuesday that it will open on Wednesday, making it the first ski area to open in Colorado for the 2020-2021 season.

Wolf Creek Ski Area said it has received approval from the Silver Thread Health District for the Pre-Season COVID-19 plan.

Wolf Creek Ski Area said it received 22 inches from the Sunday and Monday storm. The midway stake is reading 22 inches with 24 inches at the summit. Treasure, Bonanza and Nova will be operating this Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 1 with a complete Nov. schedule to be determined by Sunday, Nov. 1.

Wolf Creek Ski Area will be open from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Lift tickets will be at the Local Appreciation Rates. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Ticket Office.

Colorado State Guidelines require wearing face masks and social distancing in all indoor and outdoor public places. This includes buildings, in the base area, and riding a lift. Masks are required outdoors while in the base area and while in ticket and lift lines. Tickets will not be sold to anyone without a mask or face covering. Any guests refusing to follow Colorado State Guidelines guide lines will be asked to leave. Other guidelines include:

Visitors coming to Wolf Creek should be aware of Colorado’s quarantine requirements in case of exposure. Any guests who test positive or been exposed to COVID-19 must extend their stay at their own expense to complete isolation or quarantine. Wolf Creek is located in Mineral County; lodging is found in Pagosa Springs (Archuleta County) and South Fork (Rio Grande County). Please understand the dial level showing the status level of COVID-19 in all counties in Colorado. Visitors should educate themselves by clicking on the dial level link. Please use the Colorado State Guidelines link for the comprehensive list of guidelines. Guests should also be aware of Wolf Creek Ski Area’s Pre-Season COVID-19 plan.

The PRE-SEASON plan includes the following elements that make it a safe offering to the communities:

1.The only thing offered to participants are the lifts and restrooms. No other amenity will be offered such as indoor lodging/seating areas, food service, ski school, rentals, etc. The preseason plan will allow for access to the lifts only.

2.This soft opening will allow staff members to ease into understanding COVID protocols and make the transition from what they have previously known as ski area operations. Since this year will look different than most in terms of how they will load chairs, conduct employee health screenings, how distancing will be handled in lift lines, sanitization of bathrooms, etc., this will allow them to practice those protocols prior to the full season.