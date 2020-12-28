Witnesses: Man shot outside Aurora restaurant after trying to stop dine and dash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New police paperwork obtained by The Problem Solvers includes claims that a man who was shot and killed outside an Aurora restaurant was trying to stop a group from dining and dashing.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at Mariscos El Rey on Dec. 23.

Several witnesses say the alleged shooter, 28-year-old Jacqueline De Paz, was with a large group of people who were seated outside at the restaurant.

After several members of the group complained that their food was cold, witnesses say the group got up and left, followed by the waitress who threatened to call police, the shooting victim and a group of other patrons trying to stop them.

A fight broke out between the people who were attempting to leave without paying and the customers who were trying to stop them when De Paz pulled out a gun.

Witnesses told police the victim tried to stop De Paz and take the gun away from her when one shot was fired. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.