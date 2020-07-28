Witnesses in Boulder Circle K homicide asked to come forward

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder Police are looking for three witnesses who may have important video of the deadly assault at the Circle K gas station on July 23 at about 5 pm.

Police were called to the Circle K, 1480 Canyon Boulevard, at 5:21 p.m. Upon arrival the victim was unconscious and the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, 21 year-old Brian Farrar, was arrested on July 23 for suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Matt Greer 303-441-4322, to leave an anonymous contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be submitted through the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.