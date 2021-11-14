With no snow in sight, Denver Water gives winter watering tips

DENVER (KDVR) — With no snow in sight for Denver proper this winter just yet, the city is on track to have one of the latest snows on record if we don’t see some snow soon.

According to Chief Pinpoint Meteorologist Chris Tomer, the record for the latest snowfall is Nov. 21, 1934. He said it does have to be at least a tenth of an inch in order to count for measurable snowfall.

The city of Denver hasn’t seen snow in more than 200 days, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

Even though it’s winter, it’s still important to water your plants and trees especially without snow giving them that much-needed moisture.

However, you should have already turned off your sprinklers by now so you’ll have to water them by hand or with a hose in order to avoid freezing pipes.

“So we assume most people have turned their system off. And that’s good. You should do that really by early October. So in lieu of that, you need to get out there with your hose and your nozzle and make sure those plants get some good dousing, especially in this period of dryness that we’re seeing now,” said Todd Hartman with Denver Water.

Water only when air and soil temperatures are above 40 degrees Fahrenheit with no snow on the ground.

Use the screwdriver test to make sure your soil isn’t frozen, as frozen soil won’t absorb water.

10 gallons of water per inch of tree trunk diameter

Hartman adds you should give special attention to anything that you just planted this summer.

“It’s especially applicable to start [with what] you might have planted this past season, which is still trying to get established. You know stuff that’s been established in the ground for many years, well that’s going to be a little more robust and able to probably withstand you know, a longer period of stuff without water, but you definitely want to get water in there you know, if you’re not careful and in the season gets too dry for too long, you know, you do run the risk of losing some of those some of that vegetation,” said Hartman.

Denver Water said watering one or two times per month during dry stretches will prevent root damage that affects the health of the entire plant.

Experts also advise that you apply the water in the area under the branches of the tree or bush and especially in the area at the outer edge of the plant’s branches. Putting the water in this area, called the “drip line,” ensures that the water can reach the plant’s roots.

Snow has been falling in the mountains still, and Hatman said that’s really important so that there are no watering restrictions come next summer.