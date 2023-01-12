With the new year starting, everyone is focusing on wellness and what better way to experience wellness through travel experiences in Colorado. Maybe you want to try a new hobby to get into shape? Or want to take time to relax? These unique Colorado experiences are the perfect way to kick off the new year. Hayes Norris with the Colorado Tourism Office has a few to share.

Cross Country skiing is the perfect way to get outdoors, get some exercise and maybe try something new?

The Grand Mesa offers some of the best cross-country skiing terrain in the country and is the world’s largest flat-top mountain. It is located near Grand Junction, and is known for its heavy snowfalls, often surpassing 300 inches per year.

The professionally groomed ski trails provide a network that any skill level can enjoy

Make sure to check out the Skyway trail system for epic views that will leave you feeling invigorated and ready to take on the rest of 2023.

Telluride is also an awesome option for Cross Country skiing with 7 different places to choose from in the area, and some where your dogs can even join you for the adventure

There’s no better reward for muscles tired from a high-altitude workout than a soothing soak in one of Colorado’s hot springs. Across Colorado there are nearly 30 different hot springs to choose from, each with its own charm! But if you are looking for a destination with multiple hot springs and the perfect getaway to relax, Pagosa Springs is the place for you.

At over 1002 feet deep, the Mother Spring aquifer has been Guinness World Record Certified as, “The World’s Deepest.” The mineral-rich waters from that very spring fill the baths at The Springs Resort, The Overlook Hot Springs, and Healing Waters Resort & Spa.

The Springs Resort & Spa has over 20 different pools, 5 of which are adult-only pools with sweeping views of the San Juan Mountains and if you decide this is something that you really love and want to do it again, there is actually a Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop (https://www.colorado.com/hotspringsloop) that will take you to 23 different hot springs in 8 different destinations like Glenwood Springs, Ouray, Durago, Steamboat and more! It is a spectacular 800-mile driving route in the scenic western part of the state and the ultimate roadtrip for relaxation.



