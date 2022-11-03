Winter is almost here which means it’s ski and snowboard season. Heather Smith with the Haute Bar shares some of the latest trends for the new ski season must haves.

If you’re looking for a new snowboard set up, Burton has some custom snowboard that will making everyone a little jealous. The new board is so easy to put on that there are no need for straps, just simply step on and hit the slopes.

To elevate your ski sitch, to handle any snow and any terrain including powder, check out Faction DANCER 3x and the Atomic Ski Boots.

If you haven’t replaced your helmets in goggles, now may be the time to replace them with POC helmets and goggles. The new POC levator mips is a whole helmet concept with extended visor built in. The amazing new POC OBEX BC MIPS is so advance that it can speak for you when you can’t. The helmet has an NFC medical ID chip so rescuers can access vital medical information at the scene of an injury.

Last, but certainly not least, stay warm and dry with the new Burton style and function for on the mountain or in town.