Winter Park Resort announces planned opening date for winter season

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Good news for winter sports enthusiasts – Winter Park is planning to open for the season on Nov. 18.

The ski resort made the announcement on Friday, about a week after letting quests and employees know what changes they can expect due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anticipated opening day is November 18, 2020! Head to our Instagram or Facebook story to check out our answers to your questions about the upcoming ski season: https://t.co/nddVWneJ6l

“That unique annual excitement and giddiness is beginning as all mountain enthusiasts look towards winter. Unlike any winter before, however, this year we’re anticipating those first signs of snow with feelings that are hard to describe, with new questions and several unknowns,” Winter Park Resort President and COO Sky Foulkes said in an email.

Foulkes email to the Winter Park Resort community included the following changes:

We will adjust indoor spaces to reduce the number of people able to gather in a space, and this may mean more time outdoors for our guests.

We plan to provide new contactless dining and lodging check-in options.

We will continue to implement enhanced cleaning procedures.

We plan to offer modified versions of ski and ride lessons, tours, tubing and rentals that will allow for smaller group interactions, social distancing and a greater focus on outdoor spaces.

We plan to shift to a pre-booking method of purchasing to limit lines and in-person contact.

To help us keep our resort healthy and open for adventurers of all types, we will ask our guests to commit to a health code of conduct, and continue to take measures such as wearing a face mask, frequent hand washing and maintaining at least six feet of distance from others.

Last year, Winter Park Resort opened for its winter season on Nov. 2.

So far Winter Park appears to be the only resort in Colorado that has announced it’s planned opening date for the 2020/2021 winter season. FOX31 will put together a full list of opening dates as more are announced.