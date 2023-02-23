If you’re looking for a Colorado staycation this winter, here are a few locations that comes highly recommended by our favorite Smart Cookie, Sandra Grahame.

Colorado Springs has an amazing resort that is only an hour away. The Broadmoor is one of Colorado’s only 5 star resort experiences and the rate won’t break the bank either. Right now you can book a room starting at $249 a night which is some of the lowest prices of the year.

Many people don’t think about taking a little vacation to Fort Collins, but the Armstrong Hotel in Fort Collins is an historic Fort Collins icon with a storied past that just completed a renovation that is classy yet relaxed. The Armstrong Hotel exudes all the charm and character of a boutique hotel in a vibrant and lively neighborhood. Rates start at $115 with a discount for Colorado residents.

SpiritLine Cabin is one of Sandra’s favorite local destination. Located in Fairplay, in between Alma and Breckenridge, you’ll be in awe of the grand logs of two pre-civil war cabins from Mississippi and Tennessee that were disassembled and transported to the Rocky Mountains in 2001. Rates start at $400 and can accommodate a group of 12.

To learn more about Sandra Grahame and all her pro tips, check her out at www.smartcookies.com.