We introduced you to Richard Rieman, the Founder and CEO of the Denver non-profit Imagination videobooks a few months ago about their project to make “Winnie the Pooh” accessible to blind and deaf children.

The group did exceed its original goal of $10,000 kickstarter fundraising goal for the project, but now they have a new “stretch goal” and there’s only a few days left.

Their next project is the “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” with an all blind or low vision cast.