DENVER (KDVR) — The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
The winner for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is Clayeton Davis from Burlington.
About the 2022 Denver St. Jude Dream Home
Built by Oakwood Homes in the Reunion Subdivision
Estimated value: $850,000
16108 E. 111th Place
Commerce City, CO 80022
- 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, flex space and bonus room totaling an estimated 4,300 square ft.
- Three-car spacious garage
- Finished basement with activity room
- Luxurious spa bathroom in Owner’s suite
- Enlarged back patio
- Home located directly on the Buffalo Run
- Golf Course
- Chef’s kitchen featuring Bosch stainless steel appliances, large eat-in island and quartz countertops
FOX31 & Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are proud partners for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.