WingWok introduces Denver to a new fried chicken

Founder James Park, Partner and Developer Zack Frisch, Partner and Proprietor Brian Gunning, Culinary and Marketing Consultant Eric Haugen and Chef Yong Ho will open their one-of-a-kind wok-finished Korean fried chicken (KFC) restaurant WingWok this summer, spurring the WingWok flavor revolution.

WingWok will be introducing Colorado to a Fried Chicken Miracletm  with a menu varying from twice fried, gluten-free wings to tenders (with five Yangnyeommytm sauces), sandwiches to ssams, and a variety of authentic Korean sides.

WingWok, located in Centennial, is celebrating its soft opening TOMORROW, July 7.

