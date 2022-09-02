The Denver Food & Wine Festival is back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. The festival is back bigger and better with more than 50 Denver restaurants, 700 wines and spirits live music and much more.

The Denver Food & Wine will take place on September 6th through the 10th with a variety of different events that sure to please every foodie in the metro area. The Dinner Under the Stars on September 7th is a multicourse, al fresco fundraiser for mental healthcare in the restaurant industry. Then on September 8th is the Shake Brake Showdown which will feature a variety of food trucks and there will also be a cocktail competition where attendees are the judges. The epic event will the Grand Tasting which will be on the 10th, where guests will enjoy some of the best dishes from local celebrity chefs in town.

The festival proceeds benefit the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, which supports Colorado’s restaurant worker community through education, training, and emergency grants, including grants for mental healthcare.

Tickets are still available, simply log on to https://denverfoodandwine.com/.