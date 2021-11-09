Windy Wednesday ahead followed by shower chance Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 50s Wednesday afternoon with breezy winds and mountain showers.

Winds will gust up to 35 mph on Wednesday. The mountains will see on and off snow showers Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 4 inches by Wednesday evening in the mountains.

The mountains will see more showers on Thursday before drying out early Friday morning. Parts of the Front Range will see a 20% chance for showers Thursday afternoon and evening.

Dry weather will return on Friday with high temperatures staying in the cool 50s.

This weekend will be warmer and dry with high temperatures in the 60s.