Windy and 73 degrees Monday; Snow hits Denver Monday night

DENVER (KDVR) — From 73 degrees with 50 mph gusts to snow on this Monday. Classic Colorado weather.

Most of Monday is dry, windy and warm. High wind warnings are in effect for the mountains, foothills and northeastern Plains. Most places will see winds of 30 to 50 mph.

A rain/snow mix hits Denver at 10 p.m. tonight. Then it changes to snow overnight into Tuesday morning. Snow tapers off after the morning rush on Tuesday.

I’m forecasting 1-3 inches of snow accumulation across the Front Range. Lots of melting. Roads stay dry today then turn wet late tonight. Wet roadways with melting on Tuesday morning. Slushy roads possible south and west.

The foothills could see 2-6 inches of snow accumulation tonight into Tuesday morning.

In the mountains, turning windy today with gusts above tree line to 80 mph. Sunshine early then the cold front comes barreling in tonight. Snow develops with 2-6 inches across I-70, and 1-2 inches in the northern mountains.

Dry, sunny and much warmer Wednesday through Sunday. Mid 70s to almost 80 possible. The Rockies home opener is Thursday.

The weekend looks very nice.

Forecast snow totals by Noon Tuesday.