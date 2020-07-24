Window Masks for the Deaf or Hard of Hearing Community

Englewood, CO. company, ADCO have been making products for the hard of hearing community for decades. Now they are making a unique line of masks for all consumers including an increasingly popular “communication window mask” that are being embraced by the growing array of people and industry.

ADCO began making its window masks in April and since then the demand has gone through the roof.

The mask range in price from $15.99 – $19.99 and are available on the ADCO website.

ADCO will soon be rolling out a children’s version of the mask that’s designed to fit smaller faces.