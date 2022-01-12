Will the rest of January stay warm in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a mild week in Denver with temperatures running above average almost every day. The updated 8-to-14-day climate outlook has a chance of cooler temperatures moving into Colorado by the end of January.

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for temperature shows blue over Colorado indicating a chance for cooler than average temperatures for Jan. 20 to 26.

Denver’s average temperature for this time of year is 45 degrees.

The outlook also shows a chance for warmer than average temperatures to the west and a high chance for colder temperatures in the Great Lakes region.

On the other hand, the precipitation outlook for the next two weeks shows a chance for drier than average conditions across southern Colorado.

There is a chance for above-average precipitation in the far northeastern corner of the state with an equal chance for above or below-average precipitation in Denver.

Along with warm temperatures, overall dry weather looks likely for the western U.S. for the end of January.