Wilford Brimley, the face of Quaker Oats and ‘Cocoon’ Star, Dies at 85

DENVER (KDVR) -- Federal officials say Colorado is one of 34 states affected by a multi-state outbreak of salmonella poisoning. The Food and Drug Administration reports there have been a total of 396 people sickened, with 10 of those in Colorado.

The FDA has identified a company based in Bakersfield, California and states, "Although the investigation has determined that red onions are the likely source of this outbreak, Thomson International, Inc. has notified FDA that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions, due to the risk of cross-contamination. The onion recall will include red, white, yellow and sweet onions.”