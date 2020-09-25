Wildfire burning near Devil’s Head in Pike National Forest

SEDALIA, Colo. (KDVR) – A small wildfire is burning in Pike National Forest near Devil’s Head.
Details are limited, but SkyFOX was over the scene around 2 p.m. as helicopters dumped water on the fire.
This story will be updated as we learn more.
