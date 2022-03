Wild Alaskan Halibut Season begins in the middle of March and runs through fall. Water Grill, a new restaurant in Denver has a unique program where they use the whole fish without any waste.

You’re probably familiar with traditional fillets of Halibut­– which are amazing, and they serve it that way too at Water Grill, but they also have a number of other, more unusual, cuts of the fish, like the Cheeks, the Collar and the TAIL and it’s absolutely amazing.