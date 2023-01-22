DENVER (KDVR) – The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking above-average snowfall this compared to years past. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explained Sunday that, usually, we see 6.5 inches of snow in January.

So far this January, we’ve see more.

“We are well above four inches above average. We typically don’t have this much snow in January,” Lebel said.

A lot of that snow still seen lingering around the metro area on streets, sidewalks and parking lots. Lebel explained a lot of it is still here because of shorter daylight during the winter months and colder temperatures.

“Usually we see these big snowstorms with 10 to 12 inches in the spring when we have longer days with more sunlight to melt it,” Lebel said.

All the snow and moisture can leave roads vulnerable to potholes.

Presley Fowler with Colorado Department of Transportation said it is working hard to keep up with temporary fixes on potholes until they can make full fixes when the weather warms up.

“Its still too early to determine if this pothole season in Spring will be busier than other years,” Fowler said.

Fowler said she thinks people in Colorado are used to seeing the snow and ice melt much quicker than we have been seeing lately. She said the moisture causes the freeze-thaw cycle in the pavement.

“Our crews are out looking for those spots, but they could drive over and something forms after,” Fowler said.

CDOT relies on drivers to report potholes, you can do so here.