Why hasn’t Gov. Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order?

DENVER (KDVR) - A stay-at-home order has officially taken effect in the city of Denver.

The order, issued by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, restricts movement in the city in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But why hasn’t Gov. Jared Polis issued an order for the entire state?

While Polis has closed restaurants, schools and even nail salons in Colorado, he has not issued a stay-at-home order like those already in place in 21 states.

During his press conference Monday, Hancock was asked if he thought Polis should issue such an order. Hancock answered affirmatively.

“I shared with him my concern of Denver going this alone,” Hancock said.

Hancock isn’t alone. This week, the Colorado Academy of Family Physicians wrote a letter to Polis asking for a statewide order.

Andy Boian, a political analyst for FOX31, says Polis is reluctant for a variety of reasons.

“The governor just isn’t going to issue this stay-at-home order now because he believes it’s a local issue,” Boian said, adding, "He really doesn’t want to initiate an order that can’t be enforced."

Polis is supporting Denver’s stay-at-home order and other local measures.

He released this statement Monday:

"Last week, San Miguel (County) issued a stay at home order for non-critical functions and additional isolation measures were also taken in Gunnison, Eagle, and Summit counties. Today the city and county of Denver issued a similar order. I’m strongly in support of these local efforts, and it’s extremely important that just as our state is acting boldly and urgently, that our county health departments are also taking strong actions guided by science, data, and the real-life situation on the ground including taking into account local factors like population density and concentration of Coronavirus cases, to best contain the spread of the virus. Thank you to Mayor Hancock and other local leaders making strong moves to reduce the spread of the virus in communities across our state.”