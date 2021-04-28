White House press secretary talks Colorado jobs, fossil fuel tax breaks, more in exclusive interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDVR) – Just hours before President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talked with FOX31 in an exclusive interview.

Psaki said the president’s biggest accomplishment of his first 100 days in office is making progress on the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has administered 200 million COVID-19 doses and has met the president’s goal.

The Press Secretary also addressed Colorado’s vaccine hesitancy, especially from people in rural areas.

“What the vaccine can do is it can save your life, it can save your neighbor’s life, it can save your friend’s life, or uncle’s life, your grandparent’s life,” Psaki said. “A lot of the money we’re investing around the country to address vaccine confidence is in local communities.”

In his address, President Biden is expected to talk about the American Jobs and American Families plans. The proposed plans are set to cost $4 trillion. The White House has said they will create jobs, help Colorado’s crumbling infrastructure and offer support for families with paid family leave, child care and pre-kindergarten programs.

Some in Colorado, particularly Republicans, are concerned about the plans’ price tags. Besides tax increases on corporations and the wealthiest Americans, the White House is reportedly considered ending tax breaks on fossil fuel companies.

The oil and gas industry is a significant part of Colorado’s economy. In recent years, it’s meant more than 30,000 direct jobs and nearly $1 billion in tax revenue.

Psaki addressed concerns many in Colorado have about what could happen if those companies lose more money. You can watch the full interview above on FOX31 NOW.