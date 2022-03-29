DENVER (KDVR) — A national cycle is at work in which lower-wage workers have been quitting their jobs, driving wages up service and retail positions.

The latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics pins most of the nation’s quits in lower-wage industries as they seek higher pay elsewhere. Leisure and hospitality workers had a 4.3% quit rate in February, the highest of any industry segment. Within that industry, food and accommodations workers had a 4.6% quit rate, the highest of any sub-section. Retail trade was second highest with a 4% quit rate.

Leisure and hospitality workers make the lowest average hourly wage of any industry at $20.87. However, their wages have risen most in the last year. Nationwide, small business leisure and hospitality workers make 9.71% more than what they did last year, which is nearly double the rate at which the next-closest industry upped its wage rates.

Government workers, on the other hand, have left their jobs at the lowest rates, with 0.8% leaving in February.

Despite national pressures on teachers, they have remained in their jobs more than any other industry section. Those employed in state and local education had a 0.6% quit rate.