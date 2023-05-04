DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans won’t be limited to May the 4th to appreciate “Star Wars” when several “Star Wars” universe characters visit Fan Expo Denver this summer.

The expo runs Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center, and “Star Wars” fans can look forward to seeing these characters there.

Hayden Christensen played Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” prequels “Attack of the Clones,” and “Revenge of the Sith,” as well as the TV series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” He will be at the expo Saturday.

Also from the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, the young actress who played Princess Leia, Vivien Lyra Blair, will be at the expo Saturday and Sunday.

Katee Sackhoff, the voice of Bo-Katan Kryze in “The Clone Wars,” will be at the expo Saturday.

From “The Mandalorian,” Giancarlo Esposito, who played Moff Gideon and Emily Swallow, who played the Armorer, will be at the expo Saturday and Sunday.

Each of the “Star Wars” stars at the expo will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans for a price that can be found on the Fan Expo Denver website, where you can also purchase tickets for the three-day event.