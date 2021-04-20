When will Denver be done with snow? A look at the six- to 10-day climate outlook

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver picked up 3.1 inches of snow during Monday’s snowstorm. This comes just days after 6.9 inches fell in Denver on Thursday and Friday. It has been a snowy week for the Front Range and people are starting to wonder if we are done seeing snowfall for the spring in Denver.

Denver has another chance for light snow showers on Wednesday, but it’s possible that it is the last measurable snow the city will see. The average date of the last snow in Denver is April 28.

Looking ahead to the six- to 10-day outlook in Colorado for April 26 through April 30, the map above shows a high chance of warmer-than-average temperatures (orange) for all of central and eastern Colorado.

Denver’s average high temperature for this time of year is 62 degrees. This outlook is showing a likely chance that high temperatures will be warmer than that to end the month of April.

The six- to 10-day precipitation outlook for the end of April is showing a high chance of drier than average weather. There are a few chances for rain showers and thunderstorms in the next week on the Front Range but no chances that will bring steady large amounts of moisture.

As of right now, after Wednesday’s chance of snow it looks like temperatures in the near future will be too warm to see the precipitation fall as snow. That doesn’t mean that we couldn’t see a chance of snow beyond the next 10 days in Denver but, we will have to wait and see what May brings.