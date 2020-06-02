Wheat Ridge offers support for businesses reopening with outdoor space

Mercantile Dining and Provision at Union Station is one of Chef Alex Seidel’s two restaurants in Denver. (Photo: Drew Engelbart/KDVR)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Wheat Ridge is providing guidance and an equipment purchase and rental reimbursement program for businesses reopening with new or modified outdoor space.

Changes included in the outdoor modifications guidelines:

Outdoor space is permitted for business operations on private property

In most cases permits are not required

The City will quickly review liquor license premises modifications (associated state fees are eligible for reimbursement)

The equipment rental and purchase reimbursement program is a collaboration between the City of Wheat Ridge and Localworks, a community-based, non-profit development corporation, through CARES Act funds.

Additional business resources are available. For questions contact the Wheat Ridge Economic Development Manager Steve Art at 720-454-9040 or sart@ci.wheatridge.co.us.