WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in a home break-in that led to a hit-and-run crash last week.

A family’s home on the 6700 block of West 35th Ave. was broken into on May 18 by two suspects — a man and a woman.

The family was out on a walk with their dog, when they came back home to find the strangers in their house. The couple called 911 and took pictures of the suspects as they fled the house and got into a stolen Subaru.

The home’s Nest camera caught the incident as well.

Wheat Ridge Police is asking the public for help identifying these suspects. Courtesy: Wheat Ridge Police, 5/25/2022

The suspects eventually abandoned the stolen Subaru in a random neighborhood. Police were able to search the Subaru and found other possible stolen items.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information on the case, please call Wheat Ridge Police Department at (303) 235-2945 and reference case number 3902.