Wheat Ridge City Council unanimously passes face covering order

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge City Council passed Resolution 20-26 requiring customers engaging in activity at any Wheat Ridge critical business to cover their nose and mouth with a facial covering.

The order began April 27 and is in place until May 30.

“We realize that some don’t feel it is necessary to wear a mask while out in public, whether that’s in businesses or on our trails and in our parks. However, the CDC has made it very clear that anyone could have the virus and not exhibit symptoms,” Wheat Ridge Mayor Bud Starker said.

“By choosing not to wear a mask, we are putting the most vulnerable community members at risk of contracting this deadly disease. It is up to each of us to take on this critical responsibility of protecting our neighbors, friends, and family members by choosing to wear a mask whether or not we have symptoms.”

Masks are not required for anyone with a medical condition where a mask might interfere with breathing and could put their health at risk or for those under the age of two.

The City states that it is relying on the public to comply and will enforce the order on a case-by-case basis in response to public safety concerns.

Check out their site for other frequently asked questions.