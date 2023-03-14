Just like local blood banks here in Colorado, there’s a great need for blood supplies for animals. Dr. Stacy Meola and Kendall Sutton with Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital Blood Bank says they are in need of healthy blood donations for dogs.

Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital Blood Bank is a 24-hour blood bank that supplies blood all over the country and they are constantly looking for new donor heroes as the demand for blood products continues to increase.

Donations provide life-saving blood products because just like humans, pets with traumatic injuries or certain medical conditions require blood transfusions. A single donation can save more than one life.

Donations are performed by our Fear Free certified veterinary technicians. If you would like more information about your pet becoming a donor hero, please contact us at 303-996-1366 or wrahbloodbank@wrah.com.