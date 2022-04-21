A dog consuming weed is more common than you may think. Unfortunately, in some instances, if marijuana is not stored safely away from the reach of pets, it can become a health risk or even fatal for those pets who like to eat everything they find. Because of this, it’s important to know how to tell if your dog ate weed and what to do if that situation occurs.

Dr. Kerri Nelson, medical director for VEG in Denver shares the type of danger if our pets consumes cannabis.

Determine the type of marijuana consumed by your dog. *Some forms of weed are more dangerous than others

· Marijuana Buds

· Marijuana Leaves

· Consider Other Ingredients (i.e. chocolate in pot brownies, xylitol in gummies)

Watch for symptoms of weed toxicity in dogs including, but may not be limited to:

· Loss of coordination

· Inability to control urine

· Vomiting

· Dilated pupils

· Low or high body temperature

· irregular heart rate

Do I need to go to the vet and what should I expect?

· If your dog’s symptoms are mild, you may be able to wait for your regular vet to be available.

· If your dog’s symptoms are moderate to severe—or if he ingested a lot of marijuana —don’t wait to go to the emergency vet.

· Expect pet hospitalization if your dog ate weed.