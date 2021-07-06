What you need to know before cruising post Covid

Cruising is returning to US Ports, Eileen Ogintz blogger for Taking the Kids shares some tips on taking your family cruising post Covid.

CDC has said it is OK to cruise-as long as you are fully vaccinated and has told cruise lines 95 per cent of passengers and crew must be vaccinated. They suggest cruisers wait until they are fully vaccinated to cruise.

You’ll see enhanced health and safety protocols- everything from enhanced cleaning and air filtration, medical centers to touchless amenities, like the Truly Touchless on Princess ships that enable you to do everything from embark to get into your cabin to order food- to.

If you aren’t vaccinated and want to cruise, expect extra COVID Tests (at your expense) requirements for travel insurance, and you will be required to mask up and may be limited to what you can do on board and off.

Cruises are starting the end of July from Seattle to Alaska without stops in Canada; Carnival’s newest ship Mardi Gras will set sail from Fla the end of July (The Sea Coaster is first Roller Coaster at Sea!)

Holland America has announced an expanded season from San Diego in the Fall- 40 cruises including to Mexico and along CA Coast

For a once-in-a-lifetime adventure—and a great deal—be among the first to sail on the brand new Atlas Ocean Voyages World Navigator this summer—all inclusive and just 200 passengers going on special itineraries to Egypt and Greece., And for those planning ahead, Disney has opened reservations for five ships in 2022, including on the much-anticipated Disney Wish.