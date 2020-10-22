What we know: East Troublesome Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The East Troublesome Fire is burning northeast of Kremmling in Grand County. It has grown rapidly since it started on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Here is what we know about the fire:
- Fire grew over 100,000 acres in 24 hours
- Fire ran over 20 miles in 24 hours
- Fire burned west and north side of Grand Lake
- Fire spared immediate downtown Grand Lake
- Fire is now burning into west side of RMNP
- Fire is on/approaching the Continental Divide
LINK: Map of current evacuation areas