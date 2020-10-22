What we know: East Troublesome Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The East Troublesome Fire is burning northeast of Kremmling in Grand County. It has grown rapidly since it started on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Here is what we know about the fire:

Fire grew over 100,000 acres in 24 hours

Fire ran over 20 miles in 24 hours

Fire burned west and north side of Grand Lake

Fire spared immediate downtown Grand Lake

Fire is now burning into west side of RMNP

Fire is on/approaching the Continental Divide

This is the growth from Wednesday to Thursday

LINK: Map of current evacuation areas