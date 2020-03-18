What to stock up on during the coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Medical experts are encouraging residents to self-quarantine as much as possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

If you want to stock up on grocery items, it is important to choose wisely.

Experts say go for the non-perishables. If kept at a moderate temperature of about 75 degrees, canned goods can last decades.

Items like soup, tuna and chicken provide protein for your family. Both canned and frozen vegetables and fruits provide important vitamins and minerals.

Stock up on dry goods like pasta and beans and use them as a base to create dishes that are nutritious and well-balanced.

Good breakfast staples are oats, grits, and boxed dry cereal, which can be combined with canned milk.

Baking staples should include shelf-stable applesauce, which can be used as a sweetener in many recipes.

Cured foods and granola bars are also good to have on hand.

King Soopers, Walmart and other stores emphasize that supply chain adjustments are being made so shelves should be restocked soon.