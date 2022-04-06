DENVER (KDVR) — Three out of four nursing homes have a four- or five-star rating for staffing, according to the American Health Care Association. But when issues arise, it’s important to know what to do.

Tony Russell told FOX31 he became concerned when he learned his mother was worried about problems in her room.

“Mom’s the only family I have left and it’s important that she’s taken care of properly,” he said.

Russell said his mother noticed bugs in the room, but management was not responding. The Problem Solvers checked the facility’s current inspection record and found the business to be in compliance with state regulations.

The management said that strict pest control protocols are followed, but they were unaware of the complaint. The staff assured FOX31 that the problem will be investigated and addressed immediately.

Russell said he will always closely monitor his mother’s living conditions because the priority is “that my mom is happy and comfortable and somebody’s listening to her.”

How to settle assisted living facility disputes

Doug Farmer, the executive director of the Colorado Health Care Association, said it is important to understand how any care facility will settle disputes before signing a contract.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said family members should conduct regular check-ins and be aware of red flags, like changes in behavior, diet or sleep.

Complaints about care facilities can be filed with the state. The CDPHE also provides a list of facilities and information for comparison.

“It’s really important to make sure that the needs of your loved one are met in every way possible,” Farmer said.