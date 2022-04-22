What should young families do about masking just as we head into the big summer travel season? Eileen Ogintz with TaketheKids.com shares her outlook on what families are feeling after a federal judge overturned the mask mandate for public transportation, including flights and airports, the US Justice Department has said it would challenge the ruling.

The CDC has said the mask mandate is “necessary” to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Meanwhile, travelers-especially those with children too young to be vaccinated or those heading to see elderly relatives at risk for more serious disease are confused and frustrated especially as we know those with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic, spreading the disease unknowingly.

Experts say families, especially those with young children, should still mask up and everyone eligible should get vaccinated. Popular wisdom is kids don’t get very sick. But nearly 13 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic started, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics—over 33,000 cases just in the second week in April. More than 1,000 children have died and many more have been hospitalized. Less than a third of kids 5-11 are fully vaccinated and only 58 per cent of teens are.

If they no longer feel safe flying, they may be eligible for a refund (if they bought refundable tickets) or a travel credit.