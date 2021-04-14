What restrictions will my county have when the COVID-19 dial ends in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-19 dial is being retired on Friday, and responsibility for restrictions is being handed over to each county’s health department. Because of that, things can vary from one neighborhood to another and in some cases from one side of the street to the other.

Below, we’ve put together a list of each county’s plans. This will be updated as we learn more.

Adams and Arapahoe:

Phase 1 : Moving Toward Full Re-Opening, April 16 – May 15 (30 days): Counties will move to a new level on the dial, one level less restrictive than the level indicated by their metrics on April 15. For example, a county at Level Yellow metrics on the current state dial on April 15 will move to Level Blue on April 16 and remain there until May 15.

: Moving Toward Full Re-Opening, April 16 – May 15 (30 days): Counties will move to a new level on the dial, one level less restrictive than the level indicated by their metrics on April 15. For example, a county at Level Yellow metrics on the current state dial on April 15 will move to Level Blue on April 16 and remain there until May 15. Phase 2: Observation Period, May 16 – August 16 (90 days): Counties will move to Level Clear, which has no restrictions, subject to TCHD observation of hospital admission rates in the county. In Level Clear, businesses will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity with no Mitigation Requirements, although face-covering requirements may still apply.

Boulder:

PHASE I: Moving Toward Full Re-opening – In Effect for 30 Days.

Until May 16, 2021, Boulder County will move to one level less protective based on its case incidence and positivity “Dial” metrics as of April 16, 2021 (“Phase I Level”). Boulder County will not move levels in that time.

PHASE II: Observation Period – May 16, 2021, Through August 15, 2021.

Upon conclusion of the Phase I Level on May 15, 2021, Boulder County will move to Level Clear – New Normal – 100% capacity with no Mitigation Requirements. Face covering requirements may still apply and State orders, if any, may still apply. In addition, municipal jurisdictions may implement their own protective measures, and this Order shall not be construed as prohibiting any business from implementing or continuing such protective measures.

Broomfield:

Phase 1: Beginning April 16 at 12:01 a.m. through May 15, Broomfield will operate in “Level Blue: Caution” on the Dial.

Broomfield’s Back to Business program will be suspended allowing all Broomfield businesses to operate with the following restrictions. View details at Broomfield.org/DialCapacities.

Restaurants: 100% capacity with six feet between parties indoors and outdoors with last call at 2 a.m.

Gyms/Fitness Centers: 100% capacity with six feet between parties, indoors and outdoors

Organized Sports: groups of up to 50 athletes per activity on each court/field

Outdoor Events: 100% capacity with six feet distance between parties

Indoor events: 50% capacity up to 175 people, whichever is fewer, per room for unseated events; 100% capacity with six feet between parties for seated events

Bars: 25% capacity or 75 people, with last call at 2 a.m.

Phase 2: Observation Period. Effective May 16 – August 16: Broomfield and other local counties will move to “Level Clear – New Normal,” which has no restrictions, subject to Broomfield hospitalizations.

· Businesses will be able to operate at 100% capacity with no mitigation requirements, although face-covering may still be required.

Denver:

Beginning April 16, following the state’s Level Blue restrictions for 30 days.

Bars can operate at 25% capacity or 75 people, whichever is fewer

Restaurants can operate with 100% capacity with 6 feet of spacing between groups Last call for bars and restaurants will be at 2 a.m.

Gyms can operate with 100% capacity with 6 feet of spacing

Retail, offices and non-critical manufacturing can now operate at 75% capacity

Outdoor events no longer have state-capacity restrictions, counties can decide

Douglas:

Lifting all restrictions beginning on April 16

Eagle:

There are currently no updates for Eagle County’s plan of action.

El Paso:

KDVR is waiting for an update from El Paso County’s health department.

Jefferson:

Phase 1 – Moving Toward a Full Reopening (April 16-May 15): Businesses and individuals can operate under Dial 3.0’s Level Blue capacity limits and simplified mitigation requirements for 30 days. There will be no movement during this 30-day period. Review the order for specific mitigation requirements and capacity limits for businesses and activities.

Moving Toward a Full Reopening (April 16-May 15): Businesses and individuals can operate under Dial 3.0’s Level Blue capacity limits and simplified mitigation requirements for 30 days. There will be no movement during this 30-day period. Review the order for specific mitigation requirements and capacity limits for businesses and activities. Phase 2 – Observation Period (May 16-August 15): Jefferson County, along with other Metro Denver counties, will move to a new Level on the Dial — Level Clear — which has no restrictions. In Level Clear, businesses will operate at 100 percent capacity with no mitigation requirements, although indoor mask requirements may still apply. During the observation period, rather than focusing on incidence rates or test positivity rates, JCPH will closely monitor hospitalizations, a health metric indicative of severity of COVID-19 infections. It is expected that by late May vaccination coverage should be sufficient to control COVID-19 transmission in Jeffco. However, if needed, JCPH can apply capacity limits based on hospitalization rates as described in the order.

Summit:

Summit County currently has a draft proposal for its Public Health Order, but does not look to be finalized.

Larimer:

There are currently no updates for Larimer County’s plan of action.

Weld:

There are currently no updates for Weld County’s plan of action.