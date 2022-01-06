What is wind chill temperature? And when does it become dangerous?

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday’s storm system brought cold overnight wind chill temperatures that in some places fell to nearly 20 degrees below zero.

Below is a list of some of the coldest wind chill temperatures registered around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Both Akron and Holyoke had wind chill temperatures of 18 degrees below zero.

Wind chill is the temperature that it feels like to exposed skin, taking into account the current temperature and how much colder it feels because of the wind.

When there is no wind, there is a layer of heat that our bodies produce that helps us maintain warmth. However, if there is wind, the moving air breaks apart the insulating warm layer making it feel colder.

If there is a temperature outside of 20 degrees and wind that is 20mph, the wind chill temperature, or what it feels like outside, is 4 degrees.

Wind chill temperatures can become dangerous especially when they drop below 20 degrees below zero. If there is a wind chill of 25 degrees below zero, then frostbite is possible within 15 minutes.