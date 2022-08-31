“Quiet Quitting” is the latest TikTok trend sweeping the internet, and the effect it is having on young people’s mental health may be for the better. At the core of quiet quitting, is really a true work-life balance, that many of us struggle to find on a daily basis, to stand up for mental health needs, ending work at a reasonable time, not taking work home, and eliminating unnecessary stress. While many employers may be concerned that quiet quitting will lead to laziness, this new trend fueled by Gen Z could breed a new kind of work environment that is much needed.

Briana Severine, MS, LPC, LAC and founder of Sanare Psychosocial Rehabilitation in Denver has dedicated over 20 years of her career to the mental health field and has worked with many young people over the years. With the quiet quitting trend, she is seeing many young people prioritize their mental health more than ever, and there is no doubt the need for mental health resources is at an all time high. With more people getting back into the workplace, Briana shares her thoughts about quiet quitting from a mental health perspective, the pros and cons of this trend, and how it can affect the workplace.