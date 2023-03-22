DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver East student who reportedly shot two staff members Wednesday was required to undergo daily searches before entering the school as part of something called a “safety plan.”

John McDonald is the former executive director of school safety for Jeffco Schools and said the safety plans are more common than you might think.

“This is not unusual in schools all over the country every day,” he said. “The safety plans are increasing at an alarming rate in schools all over the country because the behavior is escalating.”

McDonald said the safety plans sometimes involve weapons, but also sometimes involve searches for things like cell phones.

They are routinely done in private areas away from other students.

“It’s really a contract between the student, the parents, and the school that the student will engage in certain behavior,” he said. “The school will monitor to make sure that student is actually living up to the agreement.”

Cherry Creek Schools confirmed that the Denver East High shooting suspect, Austin Lyle, was previously disciplined for violations of board policy and was removed from that district’s Overland High School.