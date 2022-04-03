DENVER (KDVR) — A miscommunication caused a lot of confusion about the availability of water to dozens of people who live in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A block of Marion near Colfax is under construction, according to flyers posted on the apartment complex door they need to replace the main water line. The people inside were told they would be without water for three weeks seemingly all day long.

A note was posted on their door by a construction company informing people who live there that they will need to shut off the water supply to the premises from April 4-22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents felt like they’d been left out to dry with no answers and no alternative accommodations to get the water they need to cook, clean, drink and bathe.

“I have to have buckets next to my toilet right? I work from home. A lot of people in this building work from home,” said three-year resident Lauren Heppler.

However, when the Problem Solvers arrived on the scene, Denver Water was also there to take down the signs due to a miscommunication.

“We could clearly see that the situation was not communicated correctly in this case by the contractor. I’m sure they didn’t intend to mislead people, but it was just an unclear communication. So we’re trying to rectify that,” Todd Hartman with Denver Water told the Problem Solvers over the phone.

There will be road closures, parking closures, heavy equipment noise, and occasional water shut off, but Denver Water says they only shut down water eight hours at a time with 24 hours’ notice – a relief to neighbors.

“I feel better that they’re gonna inform us that something could happen and it’s not like, hurry up and take a shower,” said Heppler.

Denver Water’s website said that during a water outage, they recommend people do not use hot water, ice makers, sprinkler systems, or appliances like dishwashers and washing machines. This helps to prevent possible damage to these devices from debris that may enter the service line.

Only turn on cold water faucets periodically to check for running water, which will indicate work is complete.

Once water is restored, run cold water from a bathtub to flush the interior plumbing and service line to get rid of possible debris.